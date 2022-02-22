Foldable iPhone From Apple Not Expected To Launch Before 2025, Here’s Why

Apple fanboys might have to wait a little longer before getting their hands on a foldable iPhone model. According to new reports, the company is unlikely to launch the next-gen form factor of iPhone before 2025.

The report from Ross Young, analyst at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) shares its dossier on the status of yet-to-release foldable and rollable devices, which includes the foldable iPhone model as well. And reading through the analyst’s pointers clearly indicates a delay in launch from Apple.

So, what is the reason for the delay? After all, Apple was widely expected to roll out its foldable iPhone somewhere between 2023 and 2024. The report, quoting supply chain sources seems to hint that Apple is not really in a hurry to enter the foldable smartphone arena. Those of you waiting for Apple to go up against Samsung and its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lineup will have to wait a little longer.

Having said that, Apple is not completely against foldable products. The same report hints that Apple could be looking at a whole new form factor, i.e. a foldable notebook. Young says Apple is excited by the prospect of a device that has dual use-case.

The concept of this product seems to include a full-size virtual keyboard, and also have a physical keyboard once you unfold it. Think of it like a bigger (20-inch or something) Microsoft Surface Duo but from Apple, so its performance might be heavily scrutinised before it makes it out in the market.

The sad part is that just like the foldable iPhone, this unique product is also not expected before 2025, with Young suggesting 2026 or even 2027 as the possible launch timeline for this device.

But either way, Apple entering the foldable space will change the paradigm of the market, and enable the technology to quickly become affordable, so that other brands can offer the features at a mass-friendly cost.

