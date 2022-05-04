Former Niti Aayog Official Joins Google As India Policy Head: Report

Google has reportedly hired a new India policy head as the company looks to tackle anti-trust regulations. Archana Gulati comes with a solid track record and has worked at PM Modi’s Niti Aayog team.

According to sources quoted by Reuters on Wednesday, Gulati will be primed to battle Google’s ongoing tussle with the country’s competition body, CCI.

She is the latest former Indian government official to join the ranks at one of the Big Tech firms in the country. Gulati was the joint secretary for digital communications at Niti Aayog and she had worked there till March 2021, the report adds.

Interestingly, Gulati has worked as a senior official at the CCI as detailed on her LinkedIn profile, also pointed out in the Reuters report. She will be responsible for overseeing multiple anti-trust cases that Google faces in India. Google’s competition practices in the smart TV segment and payment ecosystem are under scrutiny.

