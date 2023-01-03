Fortnite Could Make a Comeback on iOS in 2023: Epic Games CEO

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has sparked speculation that the popular game Fortnite may return to iOS in 2023. In a tweet celebrating the new year, Sweeney wrote “Next year on iOS!" and included an image of a Fortnite character looking up at fireworks spelling out the year 2023.

This has led fans of the game to speculate about a possible return to iOS after it was removed from the App Store in 2020 for violating platform guidelines.

In August 2020, Epic Games included a direct payment option in Fortnite that bypassed Apple’s in-app purchasing system, violating App Store guidelines and resulting in the removal of the game from the App Store. The move sparked a legal battle between Epic Games and Apple, with the iPhone maker ultimately banning Fortnite from the App Store and placing the blame on Epic for violating its rules.

“Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users. As a result their Fortnite app has been removed from the store," Apple said previously, and Epic Games “enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple."

After Fortnite was removed from the App Store in August 2020 for violating platform guidelines, Epic Games filed a lawsuit against Apple.

