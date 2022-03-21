Fortnite Creator Pledges To Give All Proceeds To Ukraine Relief For Two Weeks

Epic Games has pledged to contribute all the proceeds from the Fortnite game for Ukraine relief efforts for two weeks. The company says that all the purchases made in the game from March 20 to April 2, 2022, will be offered to four non-profit organisations that include the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), UNHCR, the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) and the Direct Relief.

Epic Games says players’ purchases using real money during the specified timelines will be provided to the aforementioned entities.

The Fortnite creator says the money made through selling of V-Buck packs, cosmetic packs and Fortnite crew will be part of the special program.

The pleasing bit about this contribution is that Epic Games isn’t going to wait for the actual money to be processed in its system. It says as the transactions are logged, the money will be sent over to the organisations within days.

The developer also explained that anybody purchasing with real money in Fortnite during this period cannot opt-out of the relief effort. Epic Games says if you would prefer that the funds for your purchase are not included as part of the program, don’t buy anything with real money until April 4, 2022, or later.

Epic Games is one of the many technology companies showing their support during the battle between Russia and Ukraine. Microsoft and Apple have helped out in their own ways, with the former offering technical support to fight against cyberattacks.

The likes of Google, Meta and YouTube decided to suspend their services in Russia. Instagram said people in Russia will not be able to use the platform for a while. Nintendo and Sony also stopped offering their products in the region.

Russia responded to these actions by restricting Facebook and other social media platforms in the country.

