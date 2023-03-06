Fortnite Likely To Get First-Person Mode Soon: Check Details Here

Fortnite New Mode: In good news for Fortnite players around the world, the online video gaming company is reportedly planning to launch a first-person mode in the upcoming season of the game very soon.

What is First-Person Mode?

iFirst-Person Mode s a camera perspective in Video Games where the camera is directly on the player character instead of behind as in third-person.

As per IANS, Fortnite users may be able to engage themselves even further into the game’s world in the coming season. According to reliable Fortnite source HypeX, the mode will be included as a part of the upcoming season of the game.

“Fortnite’s First Person mode is finally coming in NEXT SEASON," it tweeted.

However, the new first-person mode’s integration into the gameplay is unknown, but it is expected to keep players in first-person mode throughout the game, the report said.

The current Fortnite season is due to come to an end on March 8, although when the next season will officially begin is yet to be announced.

There are already a number of guns that offer a first-person view when aiming down the sights; however, a fully-fledged first-person mode would greatly enhance the game, it added.

Fortnite’s latest massive update, Fortnite Chapter 4, kicked off at the end of last year. Featuring skins based on gaming icons the Doom Slayer and Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series, the update also brought with it large technical advancements for the game itself.

Meanwhile, Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, has launched a new mobile app called “Postparty", which will allow users to capture clips of Fortnite gameplay on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The application comes available for both iOS and Android users. With this, users can then watch and share the clips to social media, and can also save the clips to their mobile devices.

(With inputs from IANS)

