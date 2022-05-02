Found Your Phone Number Or Address On Google Search? Here's How To Ask Google To Remove It

There are times when people are shocked to see their personal information like phone numbers and home addresses on Google Search. This could be due to various reasons, but the good thing is that it can be removed. Users can request Google to remove personally identifiable information from Google Search results. The new feature is rolled out to let users have more control over their sensitive, personally identifiable information. Google announced this ability in a blog post saying that its “policy also allows for the removal of additional information that may pose a risk for identity theft."

Information such as confidential log-in credentials, when it appears in Search results is a big risk of identity theft. “Under this new policy expansion, people can now request removals of additional types of information when they find it in Search results, including personal contact information like a phone number, email address, or physical address," the blog post from Google said. Let us take a look at how you can request Google for a removal of your personal information, if it shows up in search results:

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Google Now Lets You Remove Your Mobile Number From Search Results, Here’s Why

Step 1 - Go to Google Support page (www.support.google.com)

- Go to Google Support page (www.support.google.com) Step 2 - Find “Request to remove your personal information on Google"

- Find “Request to remove your personal information on Google" Step 3 - Fill up a form that will ask you to provide authentic information supported by relevant links.

- Fill up a form that will ask you to provide authentic information supported by relevant links. Step 4 - Submit the form after filling up the necessary details about the information you want Google to remove from search results.

Now, Google will send you an automated response confirming that it has received the request. The company will take some time to review your request and might ask you to provide more information. If Google takes action, it will send you a mail to convey.

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

Advertisement

It is important to note here that removing personal information from Google Search will not remove it from the internet. You may want to contact the website owner about the same, if it is on a specific website. Google is also allowing parents of minor users to ask for removal of content from Google’s search results.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.