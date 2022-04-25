Foxconn Sees Limited Impact On iPhone Production From Suspended Plant In China

TAIPEI:Operations at a unit of Taiwan-based Apple Inc supplier Foxconn in China's Kunshan city remain suspended because of COVID-19 controls but there is limited impact as it has shifted production elsewhere, it said on Monday.

The operations in Kunshan of Foxconn Interconnect Technology, which makes data transmission equipment and connectors, will remain closed until the authorities give permission to restart, it said.

Also Read: Titan Smart Pro Review: You Can’t Make A Perfect Android Smartwatch Without WearOS

"As production has previously been deployed to backup factories, the factory's main products are located in overseas shipping warehouse and inventory levels are still sufficient, the impact on the company's business is limited," Foxconn said in a statement.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS Will the Ongoing Chip Shortage Delay iPhone 13 Launch? Supplier Foxconn Warns of Supply Issues

A source familiar with the situation said the plant is not a major supplier for Apple products and the company was able to shift production to other facilities.

"We do not see an impact on iPhones," the person said.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G To Come With 120Hz Display, 5000mAh Battery And More: Everything We Know So Far

China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighbouring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to control the country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

Advertisement

That had caused dozens of Taiwanese firms, many making parts for the semiconductor and electronics industries, to suspend operations.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.