From Military to Traffic, Weather, How 5G will Fuel the Future of Drone Innovation in India

5G technology would bring a revolution in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said at the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 in New Delhi on Saturday. Experts have viewed the 5G technology revolutionising healthcare, education, agriculture, and disaster monitoring, even the growing drone industry.

Beyond consumer applications, businesses and the public sector have used drones in many ways since they first took to the skies, including assisting in search and rescue missions, facilitating infrastructure inspections and delivering medical supplies, and improving access to healthcare in remote communities.

Vishal Saurav, CEO & Founder of VFLYX India, told News18, one of the well-known drone manufacturing companies said 5G technology is transforming network connectivity between systems and drones will be included.

He said it is a fact that every drone needs command from operators or pilots to function properly; especially when we are expecting them to react to the change in environment.

“If you take an example of a drone, which is roaming around the border and suddenly identifies that a person with a gun trying to shoot it down. It has to take evasive action and that action is initiated by the operators. If there is a delay in sending the instructions, the asset might be lost," he noted.

So, Saurav said he believes that 5G technology will help overcome this issue by reducing the transmission and processing time.

“With blazing fast speed, we can control the drone in real-time and make it work efficiently," he added.

He also said live surveillance feed with a lesser delay rate will also be an added benefit with the 5G helping out several key sectors such as military, traffic and weather.

Similarly, Agendra Kumar, MD at Esri India, also said he believes 5G will give immense boost to India’s drone industry.

5G promises better connectivity, faster speeds, lower latency, more bandwidth, greater coverage, and increased reliability, Kumar said. “5G is expected to enable faster upload of data from the field on cloud-based drone mapping platforms like Site Scan by Esri India. This will lead to higher efficiency in imagery data collection, processing, and analysis."

Not only this, a ‘5G-enabled ecosystem for drones’ will open up new doors of opportunities, especially in areas such as disaster management, rescue and relief operations, forest fire management, and conservation, among others, enabling better surveillance, live monitoring, and real-time updates, he explained.

Further, he said the introduction of 5G, combined with strategic government interventions such as the New Drone Rules 2021, developments in the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) for drones, the Digital Sky Platform, and the Geospatial Data Guidelines 2021, will usher in a new era of possibilities for drone technology innovation in India.

