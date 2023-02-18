From Renting Out Her Garage To Becoming YouTube CEO: Susan Wojcicki's Impact On Google

Although Susan Wojcicki resigned as CEO of YouTube, some people may be unaware of her previous connections with Google and its co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Wojcicki has been a part of Google for the past 25 years, and her initial connect with the founders happened in September1998 when they rented her Menlo Park garage in California for $1,700.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin famously worked out of Susan Wojcicki’s garage for five months before relocating to an official Google office. After their departure, the co-founders approached Wojcicki to become the company’s first marketing manager—a role in which she contributed to several pivotal Google products. Notably, she facilitated the first sale of Google AdWords and collaborated with Huican Zhu to co-develop Google Image Search. Additionally, Wojcicki was responsible for creating the iconic Google logo design created by Ruth Kedar.

In 2006, Google acquired Wojcicki’s Menlo Park home in celebration of their accomplishments. Furthermore, Wojcicki’s sister, Anne, tied the knot with Sergey Brin in 2007, making him her brother-in-law.

Throughout her career, Wojcicki has primarily focused on YouTube, contributing significantly to its widespread success with over a billion active users. In 2014, she was appointed as CEO of YouTube and held the position for nearly nine years until recently stepping down earlier this week.

Wojcicki’s deputy and chief product officer, Neal Mohan will replace her as the CEO of YouTube. Mohan has been a part of Google since 2008 and boasts a noteworthy educational background, having attended Stanford University. Before joining Google, he held a position at Microsoft.

