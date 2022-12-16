Fujifilm Launches X-T5 Mirrorless Camera in India: Price, Tech Specs and More

Fujifilm India today announced the launch of its latest flagship X Series Model, the X-T5, in India. The X-T5 is a digital mirrorless camera known for its compact and lightweight body, featuring the fifth-generation back-illuminated 40.2-megapixel sensor X-TransTM CMOS 5 HR and the high-speed image processing engine X-Processor 5, as well as 5-axis in-body image stabilization of up to 7.0 stops.

Fuji X-T5 Technical Specifications and Features

The X-T5 boasts improved image quality and a fast shutter speed of 1/180000 seconds. It also includes the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot feature to expand photographic variations, Smooth Skin Effect, and Subject Detection AF. The camera also has a three-way tilting LCD screen, making it easy to shoot in vertical or waist-level positions.

The X-T5 features the fifth-generation back-illuminated 40.2MP sensor X-TransTM CMOS 5 HR and the high-speed image processing engine X-Processor 5. It also has a compact body that is smaller and lighter than the previous model, as well as advanced features including 5-axis in-body image stabilization.

Fujifilm claims that the X-T5 is suitable for a wide range of photographic genres, from street and documentary photography to landscape and portraiture.

Fuji X-T5 Price and Availability in India

The Fujifilm X-T5 camera is available in Black and Silver, at an MRP of Rs 1,69,999 for the body only, and kit options available for the X-T5 with different lenses, priced at MRPs of Rs 2,09,999 (18-55mm lens) and Rs 2,19,999 (16-80mm lens). The X-T5 can be purchased at authorized retailers or on Fujifilm’s e-commerce website. A special launch offer is available, which includes products worth INR 14,000 for free (Free dual battery charger - BC-W235 + 64GB 300mbps UHS-II memory card).

Commenting on the launch, Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India said, “Fujifilm India is synonymous with photography, regularly helping photographers across the board with innovative solutions and technologically superior products. The X-Series was one such attempt to deliver best-in-class and budget-friendly cameras for photography enthusiasts. With the launch of the new X-T5, our goal is to provide high-end innovative products and enhance the consumer experience with our refined state-of the art product and services. The launch is testament of our unwavering commitment to NEVER STOP evolving and innovating for our distinguished consumers in the photography industry."

Speaking about the new camera, Mr. Arun Babu, General Manager, Imaging Devices and Optical Division, Fujifilm India said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of the new X-T5 in India, augmenting our range of mirrorless cameras in the country. This new camera is particularly designed to address the versatile needs of content creators. It blends the capabilities of taking advanced stills with optical image stabilization for a better output."

