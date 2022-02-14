Full List Of 54 Banned Chinese Apps In India: Garena Free Fire- Illuminate, Tencent Xriver And More

The Union government has decided to ban 54 China-specific apps in India owing to a national “security threat." This is the fifth major event where the government put a blanket ban on Chinese apps, first, the being in June 2021 where TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser and 56 other Chinese apps were blocked. According to news agency PTI, the Ministry of Home Affairs has recommended a ban on 54 Chinese mobile applications that pose a threat to the country’s security. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will formally issue a notification banning the operations of these apps in India.
>ALSO READ: Govt Bans 54 More Chinese Apps Posing ‘Threat to India’s Security’ Amid Border Row
Ahead of the official release from the government, Bar and Bench has released the list of 54 apps. These include:
1 Garena Free Fire- Illuminate
2 Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera
3 Equalizer — Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer
4 Music Player- Music, Mp3 Player
5 Equalizer & Bass Booster - Music Volume EQ
6 Music Plus - MP3 Player
7Equalizer Pro - Volume Booster & Bass Booster
8 Video Player Media All Format
9 Music Player - Equalizer & MP3
10 Volume Booster - Loud Speaker & Sound Booster
11 Music Player - MP3 Player
12 CamCard for SalesForce Ent
13 Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite
14 Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
15 APUS Security HD (Pad Version)
16 Parallel Space Lite 32 Support
17 Viva Video Editor - Snack Video Maker with Music
18 Nice video baidu
19 Tencent Xriver
20 Onmyoji Chess
21 Onmyoji Arena
22 AppLock
23 Dual Space Lite - Multiple Accounts & Clone App
24 Dual Space Pro - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
25 DualSpace Lite - 32Bit Support
26 Dual Space - 32Bit Support
27 Dual Space - 64Bit Support
28 Dual Space Pro - 32Bit Support
29 Conquer Online - MMORPG Game
30 Conquer Online Il
31 Live Weather & Radar - Alerts
32 Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook
33 MP3 Cutter - Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter
34 Voice Recorder & Voice Changer
35 Barcode Scanner - QR Code Scan
36 Lica Cam - selfie camera app
37 EVE Echoes
38 Astracraft
39 U Game Booster-network solution for high ping
40 Extraordinary Ones
41 Badlanders
42 Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
43 Twilight Pioneers
44 Cute: Match With The World
45 SmallWorld-Enjoy groupchat and video chat
46 CuteU Pro
47 FancyU - Video Chat & Meetup
48 RealU: Go Live, Make Friends
49 MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats
50 RealU Lite -video to live!
51 Wink: Connect Now
52 FunChat Meet People Around You
53 FancyU pro - Instant Meetup through Video
54 Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD
>ALSO READ: Govt Imposes 5th Major Ban on Chinese Apps In India: What Happened So Far
Other Garena Free Fire versions are also not available on Google Play and Apple App Store. A possible reason for the disappearance of Free Fire could be that PUBG Mobile’s developer Krafton has initiated a lawsuit against Garena for infringing copyrights.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.