Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S21 Ultra: What’s New And How The Best 2021 Samsung Smartphone Compares With 2022 Flagship

Samsung is back in the flagship game this year with the new Galaxy S22 series which has three models for you to consider. But the phone which has got everyone excited is the new Galaxy S22 Ultra that feels like a reincarnation of the Galaxy Note series. It gets S Pen support now, and the Ultra moniker means you get more meat under the hood. So, in order to understand what has really changed with the device, we thought about comparing it with its predecessor which is the Galaxy S21 Ultra from last year.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Design

Galaxy S21 Ultra did excite us with its design and looks last year. At the back the vertical camera setup gives it an imposing stature, and a 6.8-inch form factor further aided its cause. The curves ensure you can comfortably hold the device without feeling unwieldy. The overall design had a uniformity that you associate with premium devices. The dimensions are the same as the new Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been refreshed in many ways. You start noticing the similarities with the Galaxy Note, now that it has a slot for the S Pen. The cameras have been optimised but the spacing between the lenses helps it with a cleaner design. The screen is the biggest of the three on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which translates into a thicker device at 8.9mm and heavy as well at 229 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Display

The Galaxy S21 Ultra got a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with support for Quad HD+ resolution. The screen came with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It offers 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 1500 nits peak brightness.

Clearly, Samsung found no reason to tweak its display tech and that has been passed on to the Galaxy S22 Ultra this year. This device also comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering Quad HD+ resolution, along with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate in game mode.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Hardware

Samsung brought the Exynos 2100 variant of Galaxy S21 Ultra to the market last year. The device came in 12GB and 16GB RAM models, with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options available. The lack of a card slot meant you cannot expand the space further.

With the Galaxy S22 Ultra this year, Samsung is offering 8GB and 12GB RAM options. But the bigger news is that Samsung is bringing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant of the Ultra to India this year. The storage options for buyers start from 128GB, and stretch up to 1TB this year. The other big difference with the Ultra model is the S Pen support for the first time. It even has a slot to house the Samsung stylus.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Camera

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features a quad rear camera setup that consists of an 108-megapixel wide sensor, 10-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with OIS, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, Galaxy S21 Ultra includes a 40-megapixel shooter.

With the Galaxy S22 Ultra, you also have a quad rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, an 108-megapixel sensor, 10-megapixel telephoto sensor and another 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, the premium model uses a 40-megapixel camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Battery

Galaxy S21 Ultra has a lot of power under the hood, and to compensate for that Samsung added a 5000mAh battery which supports 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

As for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brighter display and a bigger screen size has not changed the size of the battery, which remains the same 5000mAh but now you can charge it at 45W in the wired mode, while the 15W wireless charging speed remains.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: What we think

It is easy to see that Samsung has adopted a new design language for the Galaxy S22 Ultra compared to its predecessor. The display tech, cameras and battery support has been kept untouched, and we are fine with that. But the hardware gets a yearly upgrade that we are accustomed to and the S Pen debuts on the Galaxy S22 Ultra which gives it a different meaning and adds more use cases for the user.

