Gameloft Free-to-play Racing Game with Mickey Mouse And Donald Duck Announced

Gameloft has got another free-to-play racing game lined up for gamers and this one even has Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. The game called Disney Speedstorm was unveiled on Wednesday. Most of you know Gameloft for its popular mobile game called Asphalt, but now it has set its sights on PC and console gamers with this new title.

Disney Speedstorm is a cart racing game, similar to Mario Kart but the big highlight is that because of Disney you get to reprise iconic and popular characters like Mickey Mouse, Sulley, Donald Duck and a few more.

It is likely that more characters will be added to the list closer to the launch of the game. The intriguing part is that each of these iconic characters has a special power and a person can choose theirs based on what they want.

The trailer showcased by Gameloft gives you a decent idea about its quality, race tracks, and the overall setting of the game. It even has the Pirates of the Caribbean’s ‘Pirates Island’ track playing in the background. So we expect to see more Disney Easter eggs during the course of the game. While the game does not have a launch date right now, Gameloft has created a website so that you can pre-register and get to play the game before others.

Going by Gameloft’s history with Asphalt mobile, we are excited to see how this game pans out. And don’t forget, online games these days are an excellent source of revenue for developers. Gameloft is likely to milk the Disney branding as well as build a repository of items that can be purchased in-game by players.

So if the Disney Speedstorm has caught your eye and you want to experience the game before everyone does, sign up right away.

