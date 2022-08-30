Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Can't Visit a Temple this Ganeshotsav? These Online Darshan Apps May Help

HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: What better way to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi than visiting famous temples dedicated to the Lord, including Shree Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, or the Ranthambore temple in Rajasthan, dedicated to Trinetra Ganesh? But going to public places during the peak festive season can cause a lot of problems due to overcrowding. Devotees from all over the country come to these temples to offer prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, and planning a trip at such a time can make your visit a hectic one.

ALSO READ: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings in English, Hindi and Marathi to Share on Ganeshotsav

Advertisement

With the help of technology, you can now witness the temple rituals live at your home, as they unfold there, thousands of miles away from you. We list some apps where you can have online ‘darshan’ of the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, and not miss a thing. Take a look.

You can access a continuous live coverage of the Siddhivinayak temple, in a service offered by the temple’s official website. There are also facilities to book a one-on-one online interactive pooja with a priest.

VR Devotee

This is one of the most frequently downloaded apps from the Google Play Store for online darshans. You can choose from a list of temples you want to get access to, or from a list of names of deities. Shemaroo Bhakti

Shemaroo Entertainment has a good online presence on YouTube as well, where you can listen to a wide variety of bhajans and other devotional songs. It covers the Mahaganpati Ranjangaon temple, among others which you can watch on Ganesh Chaturthi. Devdarshan App

The app can be downloaded from their website https://devdarshanapp.com/en. It has a wide range of temples to choose from and covers many famous temples. It claims to be the first devotional platform to connect you with 5000 temples. Live Darshan App

The app developed by Technical Zest is easy to use and offers direct streaming from cameras attached to temples at different locations in the country.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here