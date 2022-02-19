Garena Free Fire Ban In India: Most Users Can Still Play Free Fire Game Despite Government Ban

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India. The game was banned earlier this week alongside 53 other apps that are said to originate from China. Just before Garena Free Fire was banned, a 14-year-old boy died by suicide on February 13, because his family did not allow him to “complete a challenge on the Garena Free Fire game," a report by ANI had said.

Garena Free Fire is a hugely popular battle royale game and was the most downloaded Android game in October 2021. While the game remains banned in the country and delisted from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, those who already had the game on their smartphones can still play it.

Now, those who had the latest version of the game Garena Free Fire - Illuminate, can still play the game online at the time of writing this article. Apart from this, for Android users there are a bunch of ‘APK’ files for Garena Free Fire available on several third-party sources. If all of that fails, users can also download Garena Free Fire Max, which is a high-graphics version of Garena Free Fire.

So, despite the ban, there’s no issues in playing the game as such for most users. Having said that, some users did confirm that they are facing server issues while starting the game. Not to forget, even if Garena Free Fire-Illuminate is not available there’s always Free Fire Max which gamers can still play.

Garena Free Fire vs Free Fire Max: What’s different

The major difference between Garena Free Fire and Garena Free Fire Max is the better graphics that the latter offers. The standard game did not have as high graphics as one would expect from the likes of Call of Duty: Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India, and Garena Free Fire Max was launched last year as a more direct competitor to the two games. The standard version that was banned earlier this week was a rather low intensity game, and ran smoothly on budget phones as well. With Garena Free Fire Max now being the only option, many players may have to upgrade their smartphones.

