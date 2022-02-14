Garena Free Fire Ban: This Is What Garena Has To Say After Government Banned The Game In India

Garena Fire Fire came in the firing line of the Indian Government on Monday, after the game was part of a broad list of 54 ‘Chinese apps’ that were ordered to be removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Interestingly, Garena Free Fire is not a Chinese app, in fact, its origins are based out of Singapore.

Garena has reached out to its users in India through the media and shared its position on the matter. “We are aware that Free Fire is currently unavailable in the Google Play and iOS app stores in India and that the game is currently not operable for some users in the country" Garena said in its statement on Monday.

It seems Garena is not sure behind the removal of its popular Battle royale game, but is looking into the matter and apologised for the situation. “We are working to address this situation, and we apologise to our users for any inconvenience," Garena added in its statement.

Garena Free Fire started disappearing from Google Play Store and Apple App Store over the weekend in India, with many users sharing this update on social media.

Few hours later, we noticed that Free Fire Max, also from the house of Garena, continues to be available on Google Play Store, while Apple App Store removed both the versions of the game.

