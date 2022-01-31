Garena Free Fire Codes January 31: Get Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate for Free

Garena Free Fire is a public favourite battle royale mobile game. It rose to prominence after PUBG mobile was banned in India. Free Fire recently held a championship titled the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter. The FFPL assembled the top pro squads to compete for the lion’s share of the INR 35 lakh money pot. Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter’s Grand Finals concluded on January 30 with Chemin Esports taking home the title due to their consistent play.

To make the game more approachable and appealing, Free Fire often offers its gamers some unique set of alphanumeric codes. These codes provide players the opportunity to win free prizes. Using these codes, players may also unlock specific milestones and earn various reward points. Because it is an action-adventure game, there would only be one true winner. In this game, players may choose their starting locations, as well as the supplies and weaponry they will need to stay alive on the battlefield. You may redeem the Garena by following the procedures outlined below.

Here’s the list of codes for today:

FFPLFMSJDKEL – Triple Captain power-up

FFMCLJESSCR7 – 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

5FBKP6U2A6VD – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

JX5NQCM7U5CH – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

F2AYSAH5CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5XMJPG7RH49R – 3x Incubator Voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS – Bonus 50 Points

FFPLNZUWMALS – Bonus 50 Points

ECSMH8ZK763Q – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FF10HXQBBH2J: M1014 – Demolitionist

FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV: 1x M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate and Heartthrob (Head)

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Rewards

Connect your Garena Free Fire profile to Facebook, Twitter, Google, or Apple account. The redemption codes are ineligible for usage when participating in guest mode. To receive the rewards by claiming the code, go to the official Garena Free Fire site. Log in with the social media profile associated with your account. Copy the redemption code and paste it into the appropriate area. To finish the transaction, click the confirm button.

An email confirmation will be mailed to your in-game mailbox. Be patient if the incentives do not display immediately; certain articles may take up to 24 hours to appear. Additionally, the game has announced that now the Kungfu Tigers top-up is available, and gamers may top-up gems to access additional unique items. In-game Garena Free Fire items may also be obtained by spending real money. However, in order to make the title more appealing, it publishes everyday codes, hosts events, and incentives.

