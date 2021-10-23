Garena Free Fire: Exclusive First Look Of Diwali Items in Free Fire And How To Get Them

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile games in India currently. On October 22, Friday, Garena officially released the exclusive first look of the upcoming Free Fire Diwali 2021 event. In the video, the company also announced that it will be bringing exciting Diwali rewards during the event. In their Twitter post, Garena Free Fire wrote, “This Diwali, we are bringing to you some exquisite items in-game. Get ready to experience."

Garena Free Fire is also considered India’s Battle Royal. It offers a vast range of outfits, skins, and more for players. Though the game is available for free on Apple and Android play store, the in-game currency is expensive, and not every player can buy it. Hence, a set of redeem codes are periodically released and which allows access to these special items for free.

It is important to note that the Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website. If you are interested in redeeming these codes, follow the below-mentioned steps to obtain items in the game

>Step 1: Visit the 'Free Fire Rewards Redemption site' through any internet browser. Here is the link: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

>Step 2: Gamers have to simply log in to their Free Fire ID with the social media platform linked to it.

(If players have guest IDs, they can link their account with either Facebook, Google, or Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK to redeem the codes.)

>Step 3: Once the users have logged in to the website, they are required to enter the code in the text field.

>Step 4: Press the confirm button.

>Step 5: A dialog box will appear and press ok to finish the redemption procedure.

People can collect the reward from the mail section in the game. The rewards will be sent to players within 24 hours of redeeming the codes.

