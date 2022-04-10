Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 10: Use These Redemption Codes And Win Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have become an essential part of everyone’s life since the popular battle royale game came into existence. The redeem codes are highly awaited every day and the latest Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 10 get you free rewards, and the good news is the codes for Sunday are out.

As you might know already, Garena lets players buy ammunition and gear through its in-app purchases. And use the redeem codes to gain an advantage over the competition.

Garena Free Fire was banned in India earlier this year. But thankfully, Garena Free Fire Max can be downloaded from the Google Play Store even today. However, we can’t say the same for Apple users, as they are unable to enjoy the freebies offered through the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes come in 12-digit format and here are the redeem codes for today, April 10 for Garena Free Fire Max on Android.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 10, 2022

FFCS MHQ4 HVDH

FFNK K6SC HR3O

FFDG 6A6T HT9L

FFQ9 5QH4 T7NP

FFGU C18A 87V4

FF9U QL7M DSMR

FUD7 S6A5 QRED

2C3V 4BRN TGKB

I8V7 C6DT 5RSF

WV2B 3NE4 MR5T

KLYH OG9I 8FUD

7YST AGQ2 JK3I

ERF8 7V65 JK3I

ERF8 7V65 TCRF

ONB9 V8C7 XD6Y

HLNO BI8V 7C6X

5TSR EDWC 3VEB

4RNT MGKH IB8U

7VF6 DS5A R4EW

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: First, players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for April 10, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

Garena Free Fire and the Free Fire Max are the battle royale game formats available for mobile users in the country.

It goes up against the other battle royale games like Battleground Mobile India (BGMI), which is the India-centric version of the popular PUBG Mobile, and the PUBG New State that is available in the country.

