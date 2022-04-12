Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 12: Here's How You Can Get Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max remains a popular action title, even though its tone-down version, Garena Free Fire, remains banned in India. The game releases new 12-digit redemption codes each day to let players earn free rewards to gain an edge over rivals. Free Fire Max lets users even buy ammunition and gear in-game, but the redemption codes can offer a few upgrades for free. The redemption codes or redeem codes for today, April 12, are out, and users can use them to get exciting rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max is available to download on the Google Play app store, while it remains unavailable on Apple App Store for iPhones since the ban of Free Fire in India in February 2022. It remains unclear why Apple isn’t offering Garena Free Fire Max on its App Store while Google is. One reason could be that Krafton - creator of the PUBG franchise, had a file case against Apple and Google for letting Garena Free Fire exist on their respective app stores. Krafton claims that Garena violates copyrights and blatantly takes cues from the PUBG franchise.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 12, 2022

F5J4-I85R-7F6Y

T2EJ-K456-78LI

FJH9-8GF7-D6S5

FR1F-G27E-UF76

FGHJ-4IAQ-HNJ2

KI38-E7RF-6TRF

XS8G-EHJR-5TYO

HB8V-76CX-5SR8

FEG4-B5N6-KY7I

8BV7-C6X5-SR7F

E4G5-HJ6K-YIH8

V7C6-XS5A-TQR4

1E2D-F3GE-HFIV

87YC-HDJR-5O69

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: Players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for April 12, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

Garena Free Fire Max still faces stiff competition from PUBG New State and BGMI that remain available in India.

