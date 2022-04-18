Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 18: Use These Codes To Win Rewards Today

Like other battle royale game, the popular Garena Free Fire Max also comes with add-ons and items for gamers like weapons, outfits, and more. In Garena Free Fire Max, however, users can also avail several rewards for free with the help of redeem codes that are refreshed daily. While the standard Garena Free Fire was banned by the government earlier this year, Garena Free Fire Max is still available on the Google Play Store.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 18 will get you free rewards that get you ammunition and other gear in Garena Free Fire Max. Having these tools gives you an added advantage, something that can help you beat your rivals. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes come in 12-digit format and here are the redeem codes for today, April 18 for Garena Free Fire Max.

FFUY 9Z6G RONU

FFJZ TNTJ 1QGK

FF3F 9U72 RRDN

FFGC 1PTN T197

FFR7 B412 CVZK

FFPD EB2O QPZG

FFCA C61C O0RQ

FF1B FO37 ARA9

FF8B 9VMQ 3NEY

FF0C MY1N BSAV

FFUI OAD3 282Z

FFI2 NZCZ OBY3

FFFS 21ZX UKFM

FFMC 06UN 3DGV

FFR8 JVQ5 P9N8

FFZX 1V3P QQV7

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: First, players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for April 17, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

Garena Free Fire Max is a battle royale game available for mobile users in the country. It competes with other battle royale games like Battleground Mobile India (BGMI), which is the India-centric version of the popular PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, and PUBG New State.

