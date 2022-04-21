Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 21: Here's How You Can Get Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redemption or redeem codes for today, April 21, are out, and players can use them to get free rewards. The redemption codes are refreshed each day, and Garena offers a variety of free upgrades like ammunition, gears, gun skins, and pets. These upgrades could be useful in the classic battle royale mode, where 50 players compete against each other. In the classic battle royale round, players start from scratch and need to find weapons across the map to eliminate others. Only the last survivor is declared the winner.

Garena also released 12-digit redeem codes for Free Fire Max’s toned-down version, Garena Free Fire. However, the latter remains banned in India due to security. On the other hand, the Garena free Fire Max is available to download on Google Play, but it is unavailable on Apple App Store since the ban of its sibling in the country. Garena Free Fire Max still faces stiff competition from Krafton’s PUBG New State and Battlegrounds Mobile in India. It also competes against the Made in India title, FAUG.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 21, 2022

FJ6U 876T G345

6UPJ 09GI UJ76

A5QR F12B 3N4R

KOG9 V87C 6X5S

RWFE V4B5 N67L

U8J9 B8G7 FDYT

WGN5 M6YU LJP9

87FD 6S5T RF6V

E34B N5MT YLHN

O9B8 V7C6 D5SR

FE4B N56Y UJNB

GFR5 67U8 HYT5

DQE2 ER3F E8GH

FJU7 65ZR EAD8

F3GL 56OY G87V

6TGW 3BN4 56LY

HERE’S HOW YOU CAN USE THE 12-DIGIT REDEEM CODES TO GET FREE REWARDS

Step 1: Players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for April 21, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

