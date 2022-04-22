Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 22: Here's How You Can Get Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 22 (today) are out, and users can use them to receive free rewards. These rewards, in the form of ammunition and gear, may help players gain an edge over rivals in the classic battle royale mode. In the classic mode, 50 players are stranded on an island and have to eliminate others to win in a specific time frame. All players start from scratch and have to find weapons across the map to survive. Players can purchase weapons from the in-app store, which gives them an edge in the initial minutes. However, if you don’t want to spend money on accessories, the 12-digit redemption or redeem codes will offer some relief.

Garena Free Fire Max remains available to play in India, and new players can download the title on Google Play app store. However, it remains unavailable on the Apple App Store following the ban of the toned-down Garena Free Fire in the country in February 2022. The latter was banned by the government of India due to security reasons. Whereas, the Garena Free Fire Max still faces stiff competition from Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and PUBG New State. Krafton’s most popular title PUBG Mobile is banned in India from September 2020.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 22, 2022

FX3R TG7I JP98

F65R F6VC X2AQ

FG2S D2CQ VB3N

4M5L TOYH 8I76

FTRS F8V4 B5N6

FY7K ULO9 B8IV

FC6X 54SR AE8D

F23V 3B4R NTJK

HIB8 U7V6 YC5X

FR4E W8FE 3V4B

FN6M Y7U9 JL3N

FI8B 7V6F D7TG

FU76 54RE D1AQ

F7GH JI45 T6HU

7YVC TGSW B3N4

5KT6 OYH9 876S

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: Players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for April 22, and copy codes you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

