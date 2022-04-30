Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 30: Use These Redemption Codes for Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max is a battle royale-style, free-to-play mobile title, and the company offers 12-digit redemption codes daily to let users enjoy free rewards. These rewards that come as ammunition and gear, give players a chance to gain an edge over rivals in the crucial first few minutes of each round. Garena Free Fire Max puts 50 players on an island, and the only way to escape is to eliminate each other in a given time frame. Players don’t start with any weapons, and the map is laden with arms to help them eliminate others.

Garena offers the option to purchase weapons from the in-app store, but the redemption or redeem codes ensure free rewards. The codes were also available for its toned-down edition, Garena Free Fire; however, it remains banned in India due to security reasons. The Garena Free Fire Max is available to download on the Google Play app store but remains unavailable on the Apple App Store following the ban of Garena Free Fire in India in February 2022.

Advertisement

Garena Free Fire Max still faces tough competition from Krafton’s PUBG New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Krafton’s original PUBG Mobile is banned in India from 2020.

ALSO READ: Wordle 315 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For April 30

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 30, 2022

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

F7YG T1BE 456Y

FJBH VFS4 TY23

F87G YF3D GE6B

F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

FH2G YFDH E34G

EH4J I5T8 7G6Y

FDG3 H45R T8G7

FF5D SR4E QD1F

F3TE FCXR SFEG

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

Advertisement

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: Players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for April 26, and copy codes you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.