Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 5: Here Are The Redemption Codes to Win Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redemption codes for today, April 5, are out, and players can use them to earn free rewards. These rewards in the form of ammunition and gears will allow players to gain an edge over rivals. Garena Free Max, similar to its sibling Garena Free Fire, is a battle royal-style mobile title that is free-to-play. Garena lets players buy special guns and accessories in-game. Apart from that, players can enjoy free rewards using the 12-digit redeem codes. The company also used to release redeem or redemption codes for Garena Free Fire, but the game is banned in India due to security reasons.

On the other hand, the Garena Free Fire Max is available to download on the Google Play app store. It remains unavailable on the Apple App Store. But iPhone users who already had the game before its app store removal can still seemingly play the action title. In the classic mode, 50 Garena Free Fire Max players are stranded on the island and have to find ammunition across the map. The rewards offer ammunition from the start to give players an advantage in the initial seconds.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 5, 2022

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

F7YG T1BE 456Y

FJBH VFS4 TY23

F87G YF3D GE6B

F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

FH2G YFDH E34G

EH4J I5T8 7G6Y

FDG3 H45R T8G7

FF5D SR4E QD1F

F3TE FCXR SFEG

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: First, players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for April 5, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

