Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 7: Here Are The Redemption Codes to Win Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max players can purchase ammunition in-game to gain an edge over rivals. But if you don’t want to spend money and enjoy a few goodies, the company releases 12-digit redemption codes that ensure free rewards. The redemption or redeem codes for today, April 7, are out, and users can use them to stay a step ahead of other players. You need to ensure that you have an account with Garena to enjoy these free rewards. Garena also released redeem codes for Free Fire - the regular version of the Free Fire Max, but the former remains banned in India. It was blocked by the Indian government in February 2022 for security reasons.

The Garena Free Fire Max remains available to play in India, and new players can download the action title from Google Play. It is unavailable to download on Apple App Store for iPhones, though old players can still reportedly play if they already have the game. In the classic battle royale mode, 50 players are stranded on an island, and they have to eliminate others to win the round. Since they start without any weapon, the free rewards through redeem codes may help players gain an edge over rivals in the initial minutes of the round.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 7, 2022:

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

F7YG T1BE 456Y

FJBH VFS4 TY23

F87G YF3D GE6B

F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

FH2G YFDH E34G

EH4J I5T8 7G6Y

FDG3 H45R T8G7

FF5D SR4E QD1F

F3TE FCXR SFEG

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES TO GET FREE REWARDS

Step 1: First, players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Look for the redemption codes for April 7, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

