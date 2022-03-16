Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 16: Enjoy Premium Rewards Using These Codes

Battle Royale games have gained immense popularity since their introduction to the gaming space. In India, Garena Free Fire Max is still playable, while its sibling the Garena Free Fire remains banned. The title still competes with PUBG New State and BGMI, Fortnite, and Call Of Duty. The Free Fire Max has over all 10 crore downloads on Google Play. The Garena Free Fire is widely played by Indian mobile gamers since the title is free.

The game offers several premium contents to enhance the overall gaming experience. Although the premium content can only be accessed by shedding a few bucks, here are some codes that can give you access to some special content for free. Also note, that these Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are valid for a limited period of time.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes, March 16:

FJ5T-64SQ-E123

FR65-RSFE-B6UM

F8JH-GFDU-GERT

F8H7-GFD6-YWJ3

F56B-7N8J-MKI7

FU6Y-54TG-D2U7

6C5S-43AE-Q1FR

F23E-R7F6-5TCR

FF3G-NMTG-OI8V

FC6X-TSGW-BEN4

FMK8-YHKI-87FY

FK56-OYH9-8G7F

F2ST-GWN4-TYHK

IG87-65S4-AEQW

Now that you have the codes, here are the steps to how you can claim these codes with ease:

Before you can redeem the codes, make sure that you have a social media account linked to your game. You can log in with any of these accounts – Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. Once you link your social media account, open the game, and log in on the Garena Free Fire Max website using any of the preferred social media accounts. You will find a box appearing on the screen to enter the code. Copy and paste any of these codes in the box and click on ‘OK’.

The website will verify your code, which can take up to 24 hours. Once your request for redemption is confirmed, you can make use of the premium content as a reward.

