Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes For March 17: How To Unlock Premium Rewards

Since being launched in September last year, Garena Free Fire MAX has gained massive popularity, especially among Indian gamers. The battle royale game filled the void which was created with the ban of PUBG in India back in 2020 and now boasts more than 10 crore downloads on Play Store. In the game, the players are dropped on a remote island where they compete with other contenders and strive to survive by making use of fascinating tools and items. As you make progress in the game, you will be able to unlock new items, players and skins. If you are willing to spend some bucks, then these items can be accessed instantly by using the in-app purchase option

However, for those who want to enjoy freebies, Garena Free Fire MAX offers redeem codes on its official website that can be used to grab rewards for free. These are 12-character codes that gamers can redeem to get a range of exciting gifts.

Below are the Garena Free Fire MAX codes for March 17, 2022.

UBJH GNT6 M7KU

N34M RTYO HNI8

X4SW FGRH G76T

Y374 UYH5 GB67

Y7UL O80U 9J8H

7GF6 D5TS REF3

4G56 NYHK GFID

FGHE U76T RFQB

FT6Y GBTG VSRW

NJKI 89UY 7GTV

C3DS EBN4 M56K

6AQ2 WS1X DFRT

8S7W 65RF ERFG

VBWVF9MG7EGT

P46CW7WM2TVA

UDE36JUTXTAK

WHAHXTENCKCM

TXRKM22AWE9J

HEJT6AYNCDXU

42TPG5PJQF6N

8ZUGJWY6WFCT

76AVUN8V4YVF

7HRRYQ8ZSXHE

YSYGNT683K9A

JEB45G79CFSF

N8XDCTJ36M26

GY359T7Y9EXM

98V26BZA2UA5

To redeem the codes, just follow the easy steps below.

Step 1 - Visit the Garena Free Fire MAX website and login through Facebook, Apple, Twitter or any other option available. https://ff.garena.com/

Step 2 - Now look for the codes for March 17, 2022 and copy whichever you want.

Step 3 - Paste the code in the text box and press “OK."

Step 4 - You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in your gaming account within 24 hours.

