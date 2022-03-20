Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 20: Use These Redemption Codes for Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max is still available to play in India after the government banned the regular Free Fire. Both games are similar though the ‘Max’ version offers better graphics. Garena’s Free Fire became immensely popular after its biggest competitor PUBG Mobile got banned in India in 2020. Krafton’s PUBG did make a comeback in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India, but the game includes slight tweaks. Notably, Garena Free Max faces stiff competition from PUBG New State, which is also offered by Krafton.

One of the many reasons the Garena Free Fire franchise worked with fans was because the game’s creators kept interacting with players via social media and more. The title also offers players earn special rewards by using ‘redeem or redemption codes’ to give them an edge over rivals. Each day, Garena releases new location-specific codes that may offer rewards like new suits, ammunition, shield, and more. If you want to earn special rewards too, here’s what you need to know.

Garena Free Fire Max 12-character redemption codes for today, March 20, are:

FB5J I876 YTGE

FD6S 5I9R F2GH

F34I R8G7 6TFG

F5N6 K7UO J9HI

FV4H RJ6Y 8H7B

FTFC DB8R NJ6Y

FJNB VCXR AEQD

FV2H 3URT 7G65

FRCX DSER J6K7

FJHB OV9C 8D7Y

FRG5 B6NK UJ8N

F8B7 V6C5 X4RS

FDEF V4B5 JK6Y

F8B7 VC6Y X54Z

FDAQ 23G9 HYT5

To redeem the codes on Garena Free Fire Max, here are the steps you need to follow:

Step 1 - Visit the Garena Free Fire MAX website and login through Facebook, Apple, Twitter or any other option available. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2 - Now look for the codes for March 20, 2022 and copy whichever you want.

Step 3 - Paste the code in the text box and press “OK."

Step 4 - You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in

