Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 21: Unlock These Premium Rewards for Free

Garena Free Fire MAX has emerged as a popular battle royale game lately. With its updated ultra-HD graphics and smooth gameplay experience, Garena Free Fire MAX has managed to garner more than 10 crore downloads on Play Store and many more on App Store till now. It allows 50 players to compete against each other on a deserted island. Each player then makes use of the fascinating items and tools available in the game to survive and reach the end. Once you enter the game, it gives a number of opportunities to complete missions and unlock various items such as diamonds, gold and new characters. But if going through the missions feels cumbersome, then you can also purchase these items using the in-app purchase feature in the game.

However, if spending money is not an option then Garena offers some free redeem codes daily on its website. These are 12-characters long codes that can be easily redeemed to unlock a range of items for free.

Below are the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 21.

DDFR TY16 16POUYT - Free Pet

FFGY BGFD APQO - Free Fire Diamonds

MJTF AER8 UOP16 - 80,000 diamond codes

SDAW R88Y O16UB - free DJ Alok character

NHKJ U88T REQW - Titian mark gun skins

MHOP 8YTR ZACD - Paloma Character

BHPO U816 16NHDF - Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU - Outfit

FFGTYUO16POKH - Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY - Diamond Royale Voucher

F2QA SFGY T5GH - Free 299 Diamonds Bundle

F8IK NBVF R55T - Dreki Pet Free Fire Code

F34R FGBN MKLO - Free Diamonds Voucher

F9IK MNBV CDER - Head Hunting Parachute

F1QS DFGY 657U - Premium Bundles

F7UJ MNBV CDER - Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FHYT 543E WSXC - Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine

F8IK MNBV CXSW - EGG Hunter Loot Box

F34E RFGB HNML - Phantom Bear Bundle

F0OLKJHB GFDE - Animal Weapon Loot Crate

F9IK JNBV FDER - Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

F3E4 RTGB NMKI - Shirou Free Fire Character

F2QA ZXCV BHNM - Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

F8IK MNBV CDSE - 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

To redeem the codes, just follow the steps below.

Step – 1 Visit the Garena Free Fire MAX website and login using Apple, Facebook, Twitter or any other option available. https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step – 2 Now look for the codes for March 21 and copy any one of them.

Step – 3 Paste the code in the text box and hit ‘OK’

Step – 4 You are all done. The code has been redeemed now and the reward should reflect in your gaming account within 24 hours.

Readers must note that the regular Free Fire was banned by the government earlier this year.

