Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 24: Use These Redemption Codes for Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes or redemption codes for today, March 24, are out, and players can use them to enjoy free rewards. These 12-digit codes are region specific, and users can use them to gain an edge over rivals in each round. The codes offer a variety of benefits such as pets, swords, carry bags, ammunition, and more. As expected, the codes have an expiry date, and Garena refreshes the codes daily. The company also used to release redeem codes for regular Garena Free Fire, but the title remains banned in India.

Garena Free Fire Max, on the other hand, offers better graphics, and users can download the game on the Google Play app store. iPhone users are still able to play if they had the game installed before its removal from App Store. Garena’s Free Fire became popular after its biggest competitor PUBG Mobile franchise got banned in India in 2020. Krafton’s PUBG made a comeback in the country as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) last year. Garena Free Max faces stiff competition from PUBG New State, which is also offered by Krafton.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-CHARACTER REDEMPTION CODES FOR TODAY, MARCH 24:

FN7B-6V5T-DREF

FR4B-N6JK-YI1N

FB7V-65C4-DRFE

FB4N-567Y-KJU7

FF22-NYW9-4A00

FF5X-ZSZM-6LEF

FFTQ-T5IR-MCNX

FF7W-SM0C-N44Z

FFA9-UVHX-4H7D

XBY4-7AFN-NUD

6FFTI-LM65-9NZB

SPEH-GKWH-GSW9

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

E7SK-E1R6-31H1

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

SPEH-FABF-9HSD

E7SK-E1R6-31H1

FBSH-ARE1-0RBU5

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

FFES-PORT-S3MU

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

LL7V-DMX3-63YK

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

To redeem the codes on Garena Free Fire Max, players can follow these simple steps:

Step 1 - Visit the Garena Free Fire MAX website and log in through Facebook, Apple, Twitter or any other option available. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2 - Now look for the codes for March 20, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3 - Paste the code in the text box and press “OK."

Step 4 - You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in

