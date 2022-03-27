Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 27: Use These Redemption Codes for Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redemption codes or redeem codes for March 27 are now available to use. Players can use these codes to receive in-game benefits to gain an edge over rivals. Since the game requires players to be stranded on an island with 49 other players, the chances of getting killed early in the round remain high. It is because most players start from scratch, that is, with no weapons, although they have an advantage due to in-app purchases or these free rewards. These 12-digit area-specific codes bring a host of upgrades and sometimes even include ammunition.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-CHARACTER REDEMPTION CODES FOR TODAY, MARCH 27:

FB2N M5KI 68Y7

FY6T GSA4 HJWI

F38E YTZR AE4D

F1G2 H1U3 E7RY

FH7J IYH8 7BYV

F6CB DN3M K6O7

FJ98 NB7V 6C5X

FRAQ F2G3 H45J

F8GI 8B7V 6CTX

FFGE BHNR JMTK

FY7O U9J8 NB7U

F4YH JBKV ICXS

FI87 6YGT DB3R

FK6O YH87 V6CX

F4AE QDF2 GH3Y

F6D5 C4XE ZADF

To redeem the codes on Garena Free Fire Max, players can follow these simple steps:

Step 1 - Visit the Garena Free Fire MAX website and log in through Facebook, Apple, Twitter or any other option available. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2 - Now look for the codes for March 20, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3 - Paste the code in the text box and press “OK."

Step 4 - You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect shortly.

Meanwhile, Garena Free Fire Max is available to download on the Google Play app store only. The game is unavailable on the Apple App Store. Its toned-down variant Garena Free Fire remains banned in India over security threats. Garena Free Fire Max continues to get stiff competition from Krafton’s PUBG NEW State and Battlegrounds India Mobile (BGMI). Krafton’s most popular PUBG Mobile India and PUBG Mobile India Lite remain banned in India.

