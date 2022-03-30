Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 30: Use These Redemption Codes for Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max remains a popular battle royale-style smartphone game even though its sibling, Garena Free Fire, remains banned in India. New players can download the Free Fire Max via Google Play Store, though it is unavailable on Apple App Store. If you already have the game, redeem codes or redemption codes for today, March 30, are out. The 12-digit codes will allow users to receive free rewards to gain an edge over rivals.

The Garena Free Fire Max’s classic mode brings 50 players on an island where they start from scratch, that is, with no weapons. Players will need to find different kinds of ammunition across the map and eliminate others to win the round. As expected, the rewards earned from the redeem codes will help players eliminate others in the initial crucial seconds.

Advertisement

Garena Free Fire Max Redemption codes for March 30, 2022:

EUUM 7G33 N2T8

HZFR YHCQ VFR9

WXAD BEOE NR1W

QZ29 JLEN DSAM

V7FQ AQFA 1JTX

1UJD 20PP N9RP

A4HW 8O47 L2EO

N2S0 4IQL ZUX7

B0Z3 YZ94 MLTU

5YGK AFM2 1994

529I 3QJ9 QN9K

K6EE 6AZR 1834

RXQ7 2H2L 5W6Y

AEL3 VFM3 56WE

G7HJ AAS9 DHXR

GA5D 1PWF CUEC

QKGL 6Z6Q GLV4

390D XB4P AZNW

TRVP 5HEJ Y8DV

2K3E KUM2 3FB7

To redeem the codes on Garena Free Fire Max, players need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: First, visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Advertisement

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for March 30, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

Advertisement

;="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PvkEvhZvL8I" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">WATCH VIDEO: Why Smartphones Are Becoming Expensive In India, Explains Xiaomi India COO Muralikrishnan B>>

;.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }>=’embed-container’>=’https://www.youtube.com/embed/PvkEvhZvL8I’ frameborder=’0′ allowfullscreen>>>

Garena used to release codes for Garena Free Fire as well, but the smartphone game is banned in India over security reasons.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.