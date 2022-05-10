Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 10: Use These Redemption Codes for Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire redemption or redeem codes allow users to avail free rewards, like ammunition and gears. These rewards essentially allow players to gain an edge over rivals in the classic battle royal gaming mode. Garena Free Fire Max brings 50 players together on an island and the only way to escape is by eliminating others in a time frame. Players typically start without any weapons, and they need to find them across the map. Garena releases redeem codes daily to keep players engaged and give an advantage. Players also have the option to purchase ammunition, gear, and more via the in-game store.

To use the redeem codes, players will need to visit the official website and log in via their social media account. Garena also released codes for the toned-down Garena Free Fire; however, the action title remains banned in India due to security reasons. On the other hand, new players can download the Garena Free Fire Max from Google Play. iPhone users cannot download the title as it remains unavailable since the ban of Fire Fire in India in February 2022. Garena continues to face stiff competition from Krafton’s PUBG New State and BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). Krafton’s original PUBG Mobile also remains banned in India.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR MAY 10, 2022

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET

FFPL-NZUW-MALS

FFMC-2SJL-KXSB

FFPL-OWHA-NSMA

C23Q-2AG-P9PH

FFMC-LJES-SCR7

FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL

F2AY-SAH5-CCQH

5FBK-P6U2-A6VD

5XMJ-PG7R-H49R

SARG-886A-V5GR

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: Players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for May 10, and copy codes you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

