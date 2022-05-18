Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 18: Use These Redemption Codes for Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max continues to remain a popular battle royale title in India, even though its toned-down version, Garena Free Fire, stays banned. The company has released today’s (May 18) 12-digit redemption codes or redeem codes to help users get free rewards and keep them engaged. The action title still faces tough competition from Krafton’s PUBG New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The codes essentially offer bonuses, ammunition, and gear to help players gain an edge over rivals. In the classic battle royale mode, 50 players are put on an island, and they have to eliminate others players to escape. There’s a time limit as well, and the game ensures that players are not hiding in some corner by closing down certain areas of the map.

The initial minutes of the rounds are crucial and mass elimination takes place. The free rewards from redeem codes will help players stay ahead of others in the first few minutes. Garena Free Fire Max remains available to download on Google Play, but it is not available on Apple App Store for iPhones.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR MAY 18

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

F7YG T1BE 456Y

FJBH VFS4 TY23

F87G YF3D GE6B

F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

FH2G YFDH E34G

EH4J I5T8 7G6Y

FDG3 H45R T8G7

FF5D SR4E QD1F

F3TE FCXR SFEG

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES TO GET FREE REWARDS

Step 1: First, players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Look for the redemption codes for May 18, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

