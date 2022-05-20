Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 20: Use These Redemption Codes and Win Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max is available to play and download in India, and players can use 12-digit redemption codes to enjoy exciting free rewards. The free rewards via the redeem codes will help players s gain an edge over competition in the classic battle royal game mode. If you’re new to the game, Garena Free Fire Max battle royale mode outs 50 players in an island, and the only way to escape is by eliminating others. The entire map is laden with ammunition and gears (even vehicles) that players need to find in order to survive.

If they want a head start at the beginning of each round, Garena Free Fire Max offers the option of ammunition purchase from in-app store. However, the 12-digit redeem codes will give free rewards such as guns, gears, pets, and more. The same redeem codes were also released for its toned-down version, Garena Free Fire. The action title remains banned in India due to security reasons.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR MAY 20, 2022

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

F7YG T1BE 456Y

FJBH VFS4 TY23

F87G YF3D GE6B

F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

FH2G YFDH E34G

EH4J I5T8 7G6Y

FDG3 H45R T8G7

FF5D SR4E QD1F

F3TE FCXR SFEG

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: Players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for May 20, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

