Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 4: Use These Redemption Codes for Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max remains a popular battle royale-style game that is free to play. The company also offers 12-digit redemption or redeem codes daily so that its players can enjoy free rewards. These rewards come in the form of ammunition and gear, and players can use them to gain an edge over rivals in the initial minutes of each round. For those unaware, Garena Free Fire Max brings 50 players on an island, and the only way to escape is by eliminating others in a given time frame. Players don’t get weapons and need to find them across the map to eliminate rivals.

Garena offers the option to purchase weapons from the in-app store, but the redemption or redeem codes ensure free rewards. The codes were also available for its toned-down edition, Garena Free Fire; however, it remains banned in India due to security reasons. The Garena Free Fire Max is available to download on the Google Play app store but remains unavailable on the Apple App Store following the ban of Garena Free Fire in India in February 2022.

The action mobile title still faces stiff competition from Krafton’s PUBG New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Krafton’s original PUBG Mobile is banned in India since 2020 over security reasons.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR MAY 4, 2022

X99T K56X DJ4X

FFAC 2YXE 6RF2

FFIC JGW9 NKYT

SARG 886A V5GR

FFCO 8BS5 JW2D

FF9M J31C XKRG

WEYV GQC3 CT8Q

3IBB MSL7 AK8G

8F3Q ZKNT LWBZ

4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9

F9IK MNBV CDER

FHYT 543E WSXC

F34E RFGB HNML

F9IK JNBV FDER

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: Players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for May 4, and copy codes you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

