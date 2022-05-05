Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 5: Use These Redemption Codes for Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redemption codes for today, May 5, are here, and users can use them to get free ammunition and gears. These rewards can be used in the classic battle royale mode to eliminate rivals. Garena also allows users to get ammunition from the in-app store, but as expected, those come with a premium price tag. The 12-digit redemption or redeem codes offer free rewards to help players gain an edge over rivals.

Garena Free Fire Max is available to download on Google Play app store, though Apple App Store for iPhones has de-listed the action title. The action was taken after the Indian government banned its toned-down version, the Garena Free Fire. The ban was due to security reasons, but the Free Fire Max was spared. Garena Free Fire Max still faces stiff competition from Krafton’s PUBG New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Krafton’s original PUBG Mobile has been banned in India since September 2020 over security reasons.

Garena Free Fire Max brings 50 players on an island, and the only way to escape is by eliminating others in a given time frame. Players don’t get weapons and need to find them across the map to eliminate rivals.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR MAY 4, 2022

WLSG JXS5 KFYR

GCNV A2PD RGRZ

FF11 NJN5 YS3E

YXY3 EGTL HGJX

W0JJ AFV3 TU5E

FF11 64XN JZ2V

FF10 GCGX RNHY

J3ZK Q57Z 2P2P

FF11 WFNP P956

FF11 9MB3 PFA5

SARG 886A V5GR

X99T K56X DJ4X

FF11 HHGC GK3B

B3G7A 22TW DR7X

4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9

WEYV GQC3 CT8Q

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: Players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for May 5, and copy codes you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

