Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 6: Use These Redemption Codes for Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem or redemption codes for May 6 are out and users need to head to the official site to avail these awards. The availing process is pretty basic, and players can log in with their existing social media accounts. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes bring ammunition and gears that give players an edge over rivals. To recall, Garena puts 50 players together in the classic battle royale mode where the only way to escape is by eliminating others. Players start without any weapons, but the map is laden with ammunition that they need to find. The redeem codes will let players start with some upgrades from the start to them in the initial first minutes.

Garena Free Fire Max action game remains available to download on Google Play, but it is unavailable on Apple Store following the ban of the toned-down Garena Free Fire in February 2022. The Indian government announced a ban on the game due to security reasons. The Garena Free Fire Max still competes against PUBG New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India, distributed by Krafton. The original PUBG Mobile has been banned in the country since September 2020.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR MAY 6, 2022

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

F7YG T1BE 456Y

FJBH VFS4 TY23

F87G YF3D GE6B

F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

FH2G YFDH E34G

EH4J I5T8 7G6Y

FDG3 H45R T8G7

FF5D SR4E QD1F

F3TE FCXR SFEG

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: Players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for May 6, and copy codes you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

