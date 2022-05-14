Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Codes for May 14: Use These Redeem Codes to Win Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max 12-digit redeem codes for today, May 14, are here, and players can use them to earn free rewards. These rewards in the form of bonuses, ammunition, and gears help users compete against rivals and gain an edge over them. If you haven’t played the game yet, Garena Free Fire Max puts 50 players on an island, and the only way to escape is by eliminating others. In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, players need to find guns and gears across the map and eliminate others in a given time frame.

As expected, the free rewards are available at the start of the game, and players can use them to eliminate others, reducing their competition.

Advertisement

The Garena Free Fire Max is available on Google Play app store in India, but it remains unavailable on the Apple App Store. It is unlisted from the Apple App Store since the ban of the Garena Free Fir in India in February 2022. Meanwhile, the company still faces stiff competition from Krafton’s PUBG New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Krafton’s original PUBG Mobile got banned in India in 2020 due to links with China-based Tencent.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR May 14, 2022

F7HJ9U76YT5R

FE9BR13YIH8G

F23ESE8QD1F2

GH3J4URF76YTG

FG7HJI876YTG

B5NJK6YO9H87

V6C5XS4RAEFQ

G2HJKI34R87G

FD3FEV9BNRJ5

K6OU0J9H81GU

FY5HDG2EHN4J

5K6YOH8G7F6D

FV5CRXZSADV9

BE8HJRK506TY

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

Advertisement

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: Players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for May 14, and copy codes you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.