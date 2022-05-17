Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Codes for May 17: Use These Redeem Codes to Win Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem or redemption codes for May 17 are out, and players can use them to get free rewards. The redeem codes allow users to avail bonus points, ammunition, gear, and even a pet. With these free upgrades, players can gain an edge over rivals in the classic battle royale mode. Similar to old PUBG Mobile and current Battlegrounds Mobile India (BMGI), Garena Free Fire Max puts players in a vast area, and the only way to escape is by eliminating others. Players can either find ammunition across the map or even buy upgrades from the in-app store.

Garena Free Fire Max is available in India on Google Play app store, but it is unavailable on the Apple App Store. It is unlisted from the Apple App Store since its toned-down version of the Garena Free Fire got banned in the country in February 2022. Garena also released the redeem codes for Free Fire to keep players engaged.

Advertisement

The company continues to face tough competition from Krafton’s PUBG New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Its original PUBG Mobile got banned in India in 2020 due to links with the China-based Tencent.

ALSO READ: If You Don’t Like Our Content, You Can Quit: Netflix To Employees

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR MAY 17, 2022

FFX60C2IIVYU

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

HK9XP6XTE2ET

FFPLNZUWMALS

FFMC2SJLKXSB

FFPLOWHANSMA

C23Q2AGP9PH

FFMCLJESSCR7

FFPLFMSJDKEL

F2AYSAH5CCQH

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

Advertisement

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: Players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for May 17, and copy codes you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.