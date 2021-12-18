Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 18: Use These To Claim Your Free Rewards Today

Popular Battle Royale game Garena Free Fire releases codes everyday that can be redeemed by players to aval free items and content within the game. Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale game for mobile devices in the world. Everyday, users can redeem Garena Free Fire codes that can be claimed to avail free content and items. The codes can be claimed on Garena’s website every day.

Garena Free Fire is also hosting its new Winter Fest, in order to commemorate the festive season right when the year is about to end. The Winter Fest is live till December 23 and players can win guaranteed gun skins and costumes. The redeem codes allow users to access special items. These codes can be obtained for free, in order to obtain Free Fire items and win games in the battle.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 18:

FVFG 67R4 YFBR

FNF7 R56S TR23

F4TF D5S4 A32I

FE6G 2F3G 45UT

F57I 7U0O K6PA

FDE3 45QH UIO5

FBNM K3O9 S8I7

F6E4 HR5T NYJN

F8B7 V6C5 DSWF

FE5N RJMT KGIH

F87V 6C5D SRFW

FVRB NTYH FGT5

Users can redeem these free codes by going to the Rewards section on the Garena Free Fire website (rewards.ff.garena.com), and then log in using the same credentials as the game. Users need to copy these redeem codes in the text box on the web-page and click on the Confirm button to continue.

