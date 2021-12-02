Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 2: Use These Codes To Claim Free Content Today

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games after the likes of PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, and more. The game emerged as the most-downloaded mobile game in the world in October 2021, and is quite popular among Indian mobile gamers. Garena Free Fire also requires the least minimum specifications, allowing people with budget smartphones to also seamlessly enjoy the third-person shooter game.
Garena Free Fire functions like other similar games, meaning that users can download or buy items like guns, outfits, and more. In this game, however, users can claim some premium content for free with the help of redeem codes. Redeem codes for Garena Free Fire can be used to get benefits of unlocking certain things within the game. These can be claimed at the game’s official website. Let us take a look at the redeem codes for today, December 2 that you can claim for premium content:
F1QS DFGY 657U
F2QA ZXCV BHNM
F2QA SFGY T5GH
F34R FGBN MKLO
FFGY BGFD APQO
F8IK NBVF R55T
F9IK MNBV CDER
F876 T5RE SWQ2
F234 56YH GDFG
FBVC SDFG HJKL
F987 6TRF DSE4
FJKL O098 7YTF
FXZA Q234 R5TY
FE45 T6YU JNBV
Users can redeem these free codes by going to the Rewards section on the Garena Free Fire website (rewards.ff.garena.com), and then log in using the same credentials as the game. Users need to copy these redeem codes in the text box on the web-page and click on the Confirm button to continue.
