Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 2: Use These Codes To Claim Free Content Today

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games after the likes of PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, and more. The game emerged as the most-downloaded mobile game in the world in October 2021, and is quite popular among Indian mobile gamers. Garena Free Fire also requires the least minimum specifications, allowing people with budget smartphones to also seamlessly enjoy the third-person shooter game.

Garena Free Fire functions like other similar games, meaning that users can download or buy items like guns, outfits, and more. In this game, however, users can claim some premium content for free with the help of redeem codes. Redeem codes for Garena Free Fire can be used to get benefits of unlocking certain things within the game. These can be claimed at the game’s official website. Let us take a look at the redeem codes for today, December 2 that you can claim for premium content:

F1QS DFGY 657U

Advertisement

F2QA ZXCV BHNM

F2QA SFGY T5GH

F34R FGBN MKLO

FFGY BGFD APQO

F8IK NBVF R55T

F9IK MNBV CDER

F876 T5RE SWQ2

F234 56YH GDFG

FBVC SDFG HJKL

F987 6TRF DSE4

FJKL O098 7YTF

FXZA Q234 R5TY

FE45 T6YU JNBV

Users can redeem these free codes by going to the Rewards section on the Garena Free Fire website (rewards.ff.garena.com), and then log in using the same credentials as the game. Users need to copy these redeem codes in the text box on the web-page and click on the Confirm button to continue.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.