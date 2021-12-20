Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 20: How to Get Premium Rewards for Free

Garena Free Fire, an action-adventure battle royale multiplayer game, is quickly becoming popular in the gaming industry. Garena Free Fire’s notoriety surged in India following the PUBG mobile ban. Previously eclipsed by PUBG’s domination in the battle royale genre, the game is steadily carving out its own niche. Garena Free Fire is very easy to install and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Free Fire is the first battle royale shooter to reach 1 billion installs on the Google Play Store. While the title is available for free on the Play Store and App Store, there are some in-game tools and features that need a paid subscription. These features include skin and weapon selections, as well as other components that improve the gameplay. If you don’t want to spend extra money on these services, you may use the Free Fire codes that Garena releases on a daily basis.

>Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for December 20:

FB4J I8R7 F6T5

FF8Q 2OER IKJM

FLP6 70U9 J8U7

FYHD SNIE 4O59

F67I XZ73 4THJ

FO98 7Y5F DCHJ

FI87 6T5R EDS3

F5TG B9U8 76TR

FBN9 U2BA W567

FOLK JHGX C67U

FPAX CFGT 5780

FTDM NSAQ 2JVK

FP98 DVHL I6TF

FAZA WY7U IKOJ

FGFD ETYU JNB3

>Redeeming Free Fire Codes

Step 1: To redeem these codes, head to the official Garena Free Fire website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en/.

Step 2: The user must then log in to the website using their social networking credentials, such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs. Remember to use the same id you used to sign in to the game.

Step 3: After logging in to the server, copy and enter the above-mentioned redeemable codes into the box provided, then click the confirm button to proceed.

Step 4: Once the confirmation is finished, a dialogue box will appear for you to double-check your activity.

Your code will be successfully applied after that. Reward completion via redeeming codes may take some time, you should expect to wait for 24 hours for your rewards to appear in your in-game mailbox. These redemption codes will only be available for a limited time, use them as quickly as possible.

