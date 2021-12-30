Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 30: Use These To Avail Free Gifts Today

Garena Free Fire, one of the most popular battle royale games for smartphones offers players free rewards daily. The game releases redeem codes every day that players can avail in order to get free items and content. These codes can be found online easily and can be availed from Garena Free Fire’s website. The redeem codes are usually 12-digit codes consisting of capital letters and numbers.

The game is developed by 111 Dots Studio and allows 50 players to battle it out in an open world space. Garena Free Fire also emerged as the most downloaded game across the world in October, ahead of the likes of PUBG Mobile and more. Let us take a look at the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today:

DDFRTY1616POUYT

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO16POKH

BBHUQWPO1616UY

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81616NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

FFICZTBCUR4M

FFIC9PG5J5YZ

FFICWFKZGQ6Z

FFBATJSLDCCS

FFBBCVQZ4MW

Users can redeem these free codes by going to the Rewards section on the Garena Free Fire website (rewards.ff.garena.com), and then log in using the same credentials as the game. Users need to copy these redeem codes in the text box on the web-page and click on the Confirm button to continue.

