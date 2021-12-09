Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 9: Use These Codes To Claim Free Items Today

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games, not in just India but across the world. Garena Free Fire’s popularity exploded in India after PUBG Mobile was banned in India last year, so much so that the game emerged as the most-downloaded game in the world in October 2021. Garena Free Fire requires minimal phone specifications, allowing people with budget smartphones to also enjoy the battle royale experience.

Garena Free Fire functions like other similar games, meaning that users can download or buy items like guns, outfits, and more. In this game, however, users can claim some premium content for free with the help of redeem codes. Redeem codes for Garena Free Fire can be used to get benefits of unlocking certain things within the game. These can be claimed at the game’s official website. Let us take a look at the redeem codes for today, December 9 that you can use to claim premium content:

FBO8 7YHT NGI5

FW6V LMLO 9Y8G

FVCY TXGA WB34

F5TI YH7B F65C

FBNM KOS8 F7YR

FTGH W345 Y3IO

FI8U YTFV BNMK

FG54 IUYT REDS

FBNJ I876 TGRN

FMYH JN8B 7VYC

FSGA B2N3 M4KR

FIGB 87VC TXRS

F7VB ERNT YUJN

FVCX X4R5 T6NU

In order to redeem these codes, players need to go to the Rewards section on the Garena Free Fire website (rewards.ff.garena.com), and then log in using the same credentials as the game. Then, users need to copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue. Once done, a dialogue box will pop-up for cross-check. Click OK and you are done.

