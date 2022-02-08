Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 8: Unlock These Premium Rewards for Free

Battle royale game Garena Free Fire is among the most popular games currently. With more than 100 crore downloads on PlayStore and numerous more on App Store, Garena Free Fire has successfully captivated gamers who earlier used to enjoy PUBG Mobile.

Garena Free Fire has a survival shooter concept where the gamers are placed on a remote island for each 10-minute game. Gamers have to then compete against 49 other players on the island by making use of different items and tools.

As the users explore the map in the game and make progress, they can unlock fascinating items like new skins and players. However, one can also take benefit of the redeem codes that Garena Free Fire provides daily on its official website. The codes are 12-characters long, comprising capital letters and numbers, and can be used to unlock a range of rewards in the game.

Follow the steps below to redeem the Garena Free Fire codes.

Step – 1 Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire and login through Facebook, Google, Apple, Twitter or any other option available.

Step – 2 Look for the codes for February 8, 2022 and copy them.

Step – 3 Now paste the 12-character code in the text box and hit ‘OK’.

Step – 4 You have successfully redeemed the code now. The rewards should reflect in your gaming wallet within 24 hours.

Below are the Free Fire codes for February 8, 2022.

DDFR-TY2021-POUYT – Free Pet

FFGY-BGFD-APQO – Free Fire Diamonds

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH – 1x M1014 Underground How Loot Crate

5FBK-P6U2-A6VD – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJ-PG7R-H49R – 3x Incubator Voucher

FFDR-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC – 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5 – 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS – Bonus 50 points

FFPL-NZUW-MALS – Bonus 50 Points

FFMC-2SJL-KXSB – 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-OWHA-NSMA – Triple Captain power up

C23Q-2AGP-Y9PH – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC – 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

ECSM-H8ZK-763Q – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFMC-LJES-SCR7 – 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL – Triple Captain power-up

F2AY-SAH5-CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

WJZDJ8HQRJAK – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

53M955JG4KTD – 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

7BTQH3ZX92AH – 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

DM7Z79JEA896 – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

4PVBSRG9ETBF – 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

R9UVPEYJOXZX – Weapon Royale Voucher (3x)

FFPLPQXXENMS – Bonus 50 points power up

FFCO8BS5JW2D – Green Balloon Token (20x)

XUW3FNK7AV8N – Custom Room Cards (2x)

FFPLNZUWMALS – Bonus 50 Points power-up

FFBCJVGJJ6VP – Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (1x)

YXY3EGTLHGJX – Cupid SCAR (7d)

B6IYCTNH4PV3 – AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)

W0JJAFV3TU5E – UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

FFBCT7P7N2P2 – Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate (1x)

