Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For January 4: Use These To Claim Free Rewards Today

Popular Battle Royale game Garena Free Fire releases codes everyday that can be redeemed by players to avail free items and content within the game. Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale game for mobile devices in the world. The battle royale game which is developed by 111 Dots Studio currently has more than 1 billion downloads on Play Store. The game is a survival shooter game where you are placed on a remote island in every 10-minute game. It allows total 50 players to play at once where they explore the map filled with surprises to survive till the end.

Everyday, users can redeem Garena Free Fire codes that can be claimed to avail free content and items. The codes can be claimed on Garena’s website every day. Apart from captivating the gamers with its vibrant interface and intriguing gameplay, Free Fire also offers some in-app purchases which can range from Rs 10 to Rs 9,000. Players can buy new skins, diamond bundles and other items through the purchases and can even earn them by completing missions in the game. You can get these exciting items even without spending a single penny or going through tough missions via redeem codes. Let us take a look at today’s redeem codes for Garena Free Fire.

FBNO IRU9 8YT6

FGFY VGHD BE54

FI6G D765 45Q1

FRTF 234I R9TY

FK4T 87G6 VT5R

FAV4 BNKE RF8G

F7YC TGDB ENMR

FKOY H98B 7VY6

FD2E RBTN 6M7U

FON9 B8V7 C6DT

FR7E VR5B 6YNM

FK8I V8C7 X65S

F4DF ECVR 4B5U

Users can redeem these free codes by going to the Rewards section on the Garena Free Fire website (rewards.ff.garena.com), and then log in using the same credentials as the game. Users need to copy these redeem codes in the text box on the web-page and click on the Confirm button to continue.

