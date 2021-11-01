Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 1: Use these codes to access premium game content for free

Garena Free Fire game initially gained popularity as a replacement to PUBG Mobile in the battle royale game genre. However, it managed to stand its ground even as PUBG Mobile was relaunched in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India. Garena Free Fire went on to become the first battle royale game to garner 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store and is still at the top position in the list of Top Grossing Game. A high definition version of the game called Garena Free Fire Max was recently introduced by the developers with improved graphics, animations and textures.

While Garena Free Fire is free to download the game, there are certain in-game features that are only available at a premium rate. These premium features aim to improve the overall playing experience of the players with better weapon styles, character customization with special skins and various other contents. However, if you don’t wish to loosen your pockets for such features, you may use the Free Fire redeem codes that provide special access to premium features without any cost.

>Garena Free Fire redeem codes, November 1

E71XWBFU6RO7

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F0KMJNBVCXSD

F7UIJHBGFDFR

F9IUJHGVCDSE

FF22NYW94A00

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFE4E0DIKX2D

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FFX60C2IIVYU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

JIMYLVT46V2Z

MV9CQ27LQJOL

MX20UBTUSJKA

PUSR0KI57R77

QNUH4C1G5QBQ

UNGQ36T7BHZJ

ZFUJWLLPG4P4

>How to redeem Garena Free Fire code for November 1

- To be able to redeem the Garena Free Fire code, make sure that you have linked any of your social media account (Facebook, Instagram or Twitter) to your game account.

- Once that’s done, log on to the Garena Free Fire Game website.

- Log in using the preferred social media account inked to your game account.

- You will find a box appearing on your screen. Here, you need to enter any of the free codes mentioned above.

- Click on “OK" to process your request. It may take up to 24 hours for the free codes to reflect in your account

- Once your redemption request is confirmed, you will be able to access premium game content for free

