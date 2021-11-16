Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 16: Get Free Access to Premium Rewards Using These Codes

Garena Free Fire has created a lot of buzz in the online battle royal game segment. One of the oldest Battle Royale game, Garena Free Fire got a significant push after the PUBG Mobile ban in India, the game not only filled the vacuum in the battle royale game segment, but made its own position in the ordinary gamer’s mind. Garena Free Fire became the first battle royal game to cross the 1 billion download mark on the Google Play Store. More recently, it was the most downloaded game globally last month in October.

One of the key features that gave Garena Free Fire an edge over its competitors was the fact that the game did not require high-end specifications to function. Garena Free Fire could be played seamlessly even on the budget smartphone. While the game is free to download, there are certain in-game contents that come with a premium. With this premium content, gamers can get access to better weapon style, character customisation and a lot of other features. Worried about paying the price? Well, if you don’t wish to loosen your pocket to get these extra features of Garena Free Fire, you may use these Free Fire Reward codes that will get you premium content for free.

>Garena Free Fire Reward Codes, November 16, 2021

F7C6 X5RF SIGB

FC7M ID8R F756

FD9R T8UG INMS

FER9 F68U YHGN

FHBV CNMX KDIR

FIUY FRU6 45EW

FJAK LOQW IEUR

FMKL O8ZL KXMD

FNX2 3ERF VBHU

FR76 TFGC BNXJ

FS87 F56T YGFV

FU57 FYTF GVBC

FZKI F98M KO35

>Steps to use e Garena Free Fire Rewards

- To be able to use the Garena Free Fire reward code, you first need to link your game account to any of your social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram or Twitter). iOS users may choose to link their Apple IDs as well.

- Now once that’s done, log on to Garena Free Fire redeem code redemption website.

- Sign-in using the linked social media handles.

- Copy any of the codes mentioned here and paste them into the box appearing on your screen.

- Confirm the redemption request by clicking on >OK.

- Check your in-game mail account for the redemption confirmation.

- Please note, it may take up to 24 hours for the codes into reflected in your account.

- Once the confirmation is done, you will be able to use the premium content for free.

